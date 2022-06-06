Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media and shared a super cute picture of himself. The COVID-19 positive actor can be seen sweetly smiling on the click as he's happy after his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 surpasses Rs 150 crore mark at box office in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently running in theatres near you and has been doing excellent at the ticket window. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Week 3: Kartik Aaryan's Film Surpasses Rs 150 Crore Mark in India.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

150 crore vaali smile ❤️🤙🏻 Thank you 🙏🏻#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/tz79bTfKe2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)