Kartik Aaryan has thanked fans for the adorable birthday wishes and the Dhamaka actor has treated fans with a cute picture alongside his pet dog. Sharing the pic he Tweeted "Just two dogs having their day, Thank you for all the love."

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Tweet Below:

Just two dogs having their day ✌🏽 Thank you for all the love 😘 🎂 pic.twitter.com/NYgNUpdmCx — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) November 23, 2021

