According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the Scam 1992 director, Hansal Mehta’s next. A close source to the development told the portal, "the movie is based on a real-life story. Kartik will play the role of an IAF officer. He will be the main pilot in the rescue operation.” Interesting much, right?

Kartik's Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)