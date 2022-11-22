Bollywood's current heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday on November 22. The Pyar ka Punchnama actor who's busy delivering hits these days is also eye candy amongst ladies. Kartik's dimpled smile coupled with his charming persona makes for a lethal combination that's hard to resist. A name on every director's wishlist, Kartik is busy signing some big-budget movies while we are obsessing over his dapper wardrobe. Kartik Aaryan Resumes Satyaprem Ki Katha Shoot Starring Kiara Advani.

Kartik's personal sense of styling is extremely cool and strikes a chord with all the men out there. He hates anything typical and prefers a little bit of drama in his wardrobe every now and then. From bright colours to funky prints, there's nothing that you won't find in his wardrobe and there's nothing that he'll ever say no to. A red carpet darling, Kartik's fashion shenanigans are worth taking some notes from and to elaborate briefly on which, we'll present a few of our favourite looks from his wardrobe. Have a look and let us know if you like them equally. Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall and Others Attend Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Co-Actor Ishita Raj’s Birthday Party (View Pics).

Nailed His Red Carpet Look

Colour Colour, Which Colour Do You Want?

Yellow Yellow Oh-So-Smart Fellow

Hot Munda!

Winning Hearts Since Forever

Hot Suit, Hotter Man

If Looks Could Kill!

Happy Birthday, Kartik Aaryan.

