In the spirit of New Year's wishes for 2024, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal melted hearts with an adorable post. The couple, beaming with bright smiles, posed together in a photo shared by Katrina on social media. The accompanying video captured them cosily enjoying a bonfire. Katrina's post caption conveyed heartfelt wishes for peace of mind, health, happiness, and love to everyone in the upcoming year. Katrina Kaif Wishes 'Best Devar' Sunny Kaushal On His Birthday; Actress Shares Their Quirky Pic On Insta (See Post).

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post

