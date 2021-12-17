Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the newest couple of B-town, have been winning hearts with their romantic saga. One just still can’t get enough of the duo’s pictures from their pre-wedding festivities and the wedding day. The couple recently returned to Mumbai and was seen heading to Vicky’s Andheri residence. As fans await for more pictures from them, here’s a sweet treat from Katrina. Katrina has prepared the sweet dish halwa aka sheera for her hubby dearest and the entire family as part of the chauka chadhana tradition. It is a beautiful custom where the new bride cooks something sweet in her new house. Well, we got to say that the sweet dish prepared by Katrina looks delicious.

Katrina Kaif Prepares Halwa

Katrina Kaif prepares halwa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)