Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan are set to collaborate on an upcoming film titled Kesari Chapter 2. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie is based on advocate S. Sankaran Nair and follows the events surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre under British rule. Kesari Chapter 2, originally scheduled for a theatrical release on March 14, 2025, has now been postponed to April 18, 2025. While an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the update on social media and wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR - R MADHAVAN - ANANYA PANDAY: 'KESARI CHAPTER 2' IS THE TITLE… NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #KesariChapter2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is the title of #AkshayKumar, #RMadhavan and #AnanyaPanday starrer." Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday Join Hands for Karan Johar’s Untitled Film on C Sankaran Nair, To Release on THIS Date!.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ To Release on April 18, 2025

