Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi along with Khuda Haafiz director, Faruk Kabir, have kickstarted the shoot of the sequel of the film in Mumbai. Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha will be backed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Vidyut Jammwal and the team had started work on the sequel to his 2020 film in June this year.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

VIDYUT JAMMWAL: 'KHUDA HAAFIZ' CHAPTER 2 STARTS... #KhudaHaafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha - starring #VidyutJammwal and #ShivaleekaOberoi - begins filming in #Mumbai... Directed by Faruk Kabir... Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. #KhudaHaafizChapterII pic.twitter.com/StrJOgDfMh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2021

