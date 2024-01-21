The Archies actress Khushi Kapoor continues to amaze fans with glimpses into her life, showcasing her fashion flair and lighthearted moments. In a recent Instagram photo dump on Sunday, Khushi sparkles in a silver ensemble, pairing a casual crop top with pink pants for mirror selfies. The collection also captures Khushi's joyful moments, hugging her pet dog in the car and sharing smiles at home, along with a chic selfie donning stylish glasses. Notably, Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, responded to the post, describing the images as 'yummy.' Explore Khushi's charming post below! 'The Archies' Actress Khushi Kapoor is a Fashionista in the Making - Check Out Pics

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

