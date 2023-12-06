A trending video from KIFF 2023 showcases Anil Kapoor expressing admiration for Salman Khan, labelling him the 'Mahanayak of Hindi Cinema.' In the viral clip, Kapoor praises Salman Khan as the true 'Tiger' and the everlasting superstar in Hindi cinema. He is heard saying, “Nakli Tiger aayenge aur jayenge , Asli Tiger ek hi hai aur Tiger Zinda rahega. Salman Khan is the mahanayak of Hindi Cinema.” KIFF 2023: All You Need To Know About 29th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Anil Kapoor Praises Salman Khan At KIFF 2023

The mahanayak of Indian cinema Salman khan- Anil Kapoor Salman khan is the real tiger, tiger zinda hai, tha or rahega.pic.twitter.com/pw9hxGo4Ii — Radhe (@JjoshiRrahul) December 5, 2023

