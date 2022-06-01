Singer KK's untimely demise after performing live at a concert in Kolkata has left the entire country mourning. Not just fans, many celebs were heartbroken to hear the sad news. Now, Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan has also mourned the death of the playback singer. He wrote, "Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music." KK Funeral: Late Singer’s Last Rites to Take Place in Mumbai on June 2 – Reports.

Salman Khan Mourns KK's Death:

Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music. #RIPKK — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2022

