Taapsee Pannu, at the promotional event for her film Do Baaraa, revealed why she hasn't been invited on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7. Well, the actress said as her 'sex life' is not at all interesting she's not on KWK's list. Are you listening KJo? Koffee With Karan Season 7 Review: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Effortless Friendship Saves Karan Johar's Show From Being Humdrum (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)