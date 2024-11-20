Comedian Yash Rathi faces backlash after his performance at IIT Bhilai’s annual fest, “Mirage,” on November 15. An FIR was lodged against him by Durg police under Section 296 of the BNS Act after complaints about his obscene and sexually explicit content. The incident embarrassed attendees, including professors, families, and children, with many walking out as Rathi used Hindi slangs and vulgar language. The video of Yash Rathi’s standup comedy went viral on social media where he’s seen addressing the audience and using ‘vulgar’ language, leaving the guests and professors covering their ears with hands. The event’s organisers stopped Rathi mid-performance following objections from professors. Videos of the act went viral, sparking outrage from youth political wings such as NSUI, BJYM, and Karni Sena. IIT Bhilai launched an inquiry to determine accountability and banned future stand-up comedy shows. This isn’t Rathi’s first controversy; he was booked in 2023 by Dehradun police for remarks on Lord Ram. Comedian Yash Rathi Booked For Objectional Remark Against Lord Ram in Dehradun (Watch Video).

Comedian Yash Rathi in Trouble

Vulgur Comedy Gone Wrong A standup comedy organised at the Indian Institute of Technology - Bhilai turned embarrassing when comedian Yash Rathi started vulgar jokes which made a professor shut his ears. All were shocked and a member of the organizing committee intervened,… pic.twitter.com/Nmi7KfH9uN — Anshul Garg (@AnshulGarg1986) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)