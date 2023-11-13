In a sneak peek of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Alia Bhatt makes a comeback to the infamous couch, stirring anticipation among fans. The promotional video also hints at intriguing revelations as Kareena Kapoor gracefully sidesteps questions about an alleged feud with Ameesha Patel. The short clip promises an entertaining and candid session with the Bollywood stars, leaving viewers eager to witness the unfolding drama. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Reveals Sara Ali Khan ‘Politely’ Turned Down a Song in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger.

Watch Koffee With Karan Season 8 Ep 4 Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

