Sara Ali Khan was offered to do a song in Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, a box-office disaster, which the actress politely refused, says filmmaker Karan Johar. Talking about the same, Karan said: “I think Sara, we had asked you to do a song in the movie Liger which you politely ran away from! You would have otherwise been in one of the songs in the film.” Sara added: “You all addressed the Liger in the room, now let the Liger RIP.” Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 2: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol Indulge in Fun Banter With Karan Johar on the Disney+ Hotstar Show (Watch Promo Video).

Liger - Saala Crossbreed was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film stars Vijay as the titular MMA fighter Liger with stammering problem alongside Ananya as his love interest, Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, with American boxer Mike Tyson playing an extended cameo appearance. Liger was released in 2022 and was a critical and commercial failure. Koffee With Karan Season 8 EP 3: Ananya Panday Confirms Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan on Being Friends With Kartik Aaryan Post Breakup- Check Top 5 Highlights!.

Watch Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo:

Sara and Anaya were seen on Koffee With Karan hosted by Karan Johar. The tongue and cheek show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

