Konica Layak’s demise has left everyone shocked, including actor Sonu Sood who had helped her buy a rifle. The young champ who hails from Dhanbad had won a silver and a gold medal at the 11th Jharkhand State Rifle Shooting Championship. Konica was borrowing rifles from her coach or friends to practice her sport. She had wanted one of her own and hence tagged Sood in a post urging him to help her buy a rifle so that she can start preparing for the championship and he had fulfilled her dreams. The 26-year-old was training under former Olympian Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata. As per local reports, Konica who was going to get married in February next year, hanged herself in her hostel room. Karmakar, who is shocked with this incident, revealed to The Tribune that Konica was missing her training sessions from the past 10 days by citing some or the other reasons. Sonu Sood Gifts a Rifle to Jharkhand’s Rifle Shooting Champion Konica Layak.

Sonu Sood On Konica Layak’s Demise

