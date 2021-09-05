Kriti Sanon lashed out at media persons, online portals and photographers for being insensitive while covering deaths and funerals. As, after sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla on September 2, it was very disturbing to see several opinions coming from media. So, the Mimi star took to Twitter and expressed her thought on the incident. Have a look.

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)