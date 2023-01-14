Kuttey starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah among others released in theatres on January 13. The action thriller has had a decent opening at the box office on the day of its release. The Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial earned Rs 1.07 crore at the box office in India on day one. Kuttey Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan's Film Is Deliciously Dark Minus The Much-Needed Bite!

Kuttey Box Office Update

#Kuttey has a slow start on Day 1… Gathered pace in the evening shows at premium multiplexes… Needs to see a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.07 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/RwFDyEZ87q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2023

