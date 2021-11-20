Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha's release date has been pushed. The movie which was earlier slated to be out on Valentine's Day 2022 will now make it to the big screens on Baisakhi 2022 i.e April 14 next year. Aamir Khan Productions shared an official announcement about the movie's release date on social media.

Laal Singh Chaddha On Baisakhi 2022:

