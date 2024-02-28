Aamir Khan is preparing for a big comeback on Christmas 2024. He's set to release his new film Sitaare Zameen Par, making it his first Christmas release in eight years. Aamir, who often releases his films on Christmas, last did so with Dangal in 2016. He's been on a break after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. "Sitaare Zameen Par will be an entertaining film. I liked the story. The film's shoot has begun," Aamir said in an interview with TV9. "Besides that, you will see me in a few small roles. Let's see how the audience reacts,” he added. Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Kajol and Others Attend Kiran Rao’s Film Screening in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Aamir Khan CONFIRMS His Comeback

Megastar #AamirKhan confirms his next movie #SitaareZameenPar will be a Christmas 2024 release and also shares that he has a cameo role in his production house adventure #AatiSundar which will release in 2-3 months pic.twitter.com/5NczMnyss9 — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) February 27, 2024

