Bollywood star Aamir Khan was seen enjoying panipuri at the trailer preview of his film Laal Singh Chaddha held in Mumbai. The trailer is all set to release on May 29 at the IPL 2022 final. The actor was seen enjoying the street food and even welcomed the media at the event. The film, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, is all set to release in August. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film’s Trailer To Be Unveiled On May 29, Confirms Actor (Watch Video).

Aamir was seen clad in a white tee with harem pants and a pink shirt over it. He teamed it up with brown boots and his cool glasses. Aamir wrote in his Instagram post: "Catch the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer live from the 1st innings, 2nd timeout of the T20 Finals tomorrow." Laal Singh Chaddha Song Main Ki Karaan: Second Single From Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film Is A Beautiful Melody Crooned By Sonu Nigam (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aamir had announced that he will be releasing the trailer of his film during the second strategic timeout of the first innings of the IPL 2022 final match. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and is all set to hit the screens on August 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2022 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).