Lata Mangeshkar is no more. The legendary veteran singer breathed her last on Sunday (February 6) in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Earlier, she was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Here's a look at some of her National award-winning songs.Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, Dies at the Age of 92.

Beeti Na Bitai Raina

Roothe Roothe Piya

Yaara Seeli Seeli

