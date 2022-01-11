Lata Mangeshkar's condition is critical. The singer tested positive for Covid-19 after which she has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. The legendary singer has been admitted to the ICU and has mild symptoms.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. She has mild symptoms: Her niece Rachna confirms to ANI (file photo) pic.twitter.com/8DR3P0qbIR — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)