At IIFA Awards 2025, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan shared a touching moment with celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on the green carpet. Upon meeting Shreya, he asked her, "Beta, how are you?"—a gesture the singer called one of her "warmest" memories. Overwhelmed by his kindness, Ghoshal took to Instagram to express her gratitude, praising SRK for his "humility and affection." Reflecting on their shared history, she wrote, "My career started with him with the film Devdas, 23 years ago!! Life came at a full circle, at the 25th year of @iifa after receiving my 10th @iifa award in the state of Rajasthan where I grew up," she wrote on Insta. FYI, Ghoshal won the IIFA Award for "Ami Je Tomar 3.0" from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The 25th edition of the prestigious event took place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. IIFA Awards 2025 Winners: Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Trumps With 10 Wins; Kartik Aaryan, Nitanshi Goel, Janki Bodiwala, Raghav Juyal Bag Acting Honours – See Full List.

Shreya Ghoshal Praises Shah Rukh Khan's 'Humility'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)