Liger is an upcoming sports action film that stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead roles. It is co-produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. The trailer for Liger will be out on July 21.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)