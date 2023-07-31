Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the hottest lovebirds of B-town. The couple was spotted enjoying a casual outing in the city. Dressed up in casual outfits, the two made stylish appearances. Vijay and Tamannaah were seen holding hands and leaving together in the same car. Vijay Varma Says He’s ‘Madly in Love’ With Tamannaah Bhatia!

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

