Lust Stories 2 stars Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have not just won hearts in reel, but in real as well these two have set couple goals. In an interview with GQ India, the former has opened up about his relationship with Tamannaah. He was quoted as saying, “I am happy and madly in love with her.” He also stated, “I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.” Lust Stories 2 Stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Reveal if They Had Sex on First Date (Watch Video).

Vijay Varma On His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia

