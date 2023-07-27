Dr Sriram Nene has treated fans with an unseen video of his wifey Madhuri Dixit from their vacay. The video shows the actress driving a motorboat on Lake Como in Italy. While sharing this throwback video on Instagram, he captioned the post as, “From Lake Como with Love to brighten ur day. When the boss takes the wheel!” Madhuri Dixit and Hubby Dr Shriram Nene Capture Adorable Moments of Couple's Picture-Perfect Love From Their Recent Holiday (View Pics).

Madhuri Dixit Driving Motorboat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)