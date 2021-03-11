Sonu Sood took to Twitter early on Thursday Morning, sharing a special message for his fans and followers. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, he appealed to his fans to help the needy. The tweet reads, "Celebrate Maha Shivaratri by helping someone, not by forwarding the photo of Shiva God. Om Namah Shivaya."

Check Out Sonu Sood's Tweet Below:

शिव भगवान की फोटो फॉरवर्ड करके नहीं किसी की मदद करके महाशिवरात्रि मनाएं। ओम नमः शिवाय । — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 11, 2021

