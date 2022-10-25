On the occasion of Diwali, new parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja threw a bash in Mumbai and it was a LIT affair. Right from lovebirds Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to starkids namely Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and many more made their presence felt. All the celebs were seen arriving at the party at their fashion best. Let's check out the guestlist below. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wish Everyone a Happy Diwali As They Perform Lakshmi Puja at Home (View Pic).

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Aryan Khan

Bhumi Pednekar

Ananya Panday

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh

Kriti Sanon

Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

