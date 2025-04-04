Manoj Kumar, the renowned Bollywood actor and filmmaker celebrated for his patriotic films, passed away at the age of 87 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Medical reports confirmed his death was due to cardiogenic shock caused by acute myocardial infarction. Famously known as 'Bharat Kumar,' Manoj Kumar was a distinguished actor and director honoured with the National Film Award. He also received the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. Tributes poured in from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and others who remembered the legendary filmmaker’s contributions to Indian cinema. Manoj Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor-Director Dies at 87 in Mumbai After Battle With Liver Ailment, PM Narendra Modi Condoles His Demise.

President Droupadi Murmu Shares Sorrow

Saddened by the demise of legendary actor and film-maker Manoj Kumar Ji. He has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. During his long and distinguished career he came to be known for his patriotic films which promoted a sense of pride in India’s contribution and values. The… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 4, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Mourns Demise of Manoj Kumar

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

Rajnath Singh Condoles Demise of Manoj Kumar

Shri Manoj Kumar ji was a versatile actor, who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism. Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ his unforgettable performances in films like ‘Upkaar’, ‘Purab and Paschim’ have enriched our culture and have endeared him to people… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 4, 2025

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tributes

In a career spanning four decades, prolific actor and director, Manoj Kumar ji captivated the audiences with his films made on patriotism and national pride. The Padma Shri recipient, was fondly known as 'Bharat Kumar' and his films like 'Shaheed' and ‘Upkaar’ earned the… pic.twitter.com/Xh76Bcy6n5 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 4, 2025

Mamata Banerjee Remembers Legendary Filmmaker

Saddened by the demise of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar today. Known for his patriotic films, 'Bharat Kumar', as he was often called, represented the idea of devotion to the motherland. His death is a great loss for our cineworld. My condolences to his family, friends,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)