Manoj Kumar, the renowned Bollywood actor and filmmaker celebrated for his patriotic films, passed away at the age of 87 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Medical reports confirmed his death was due to cardiogenic shock caused by acute myocardial infarction. Famously known as 'Bharat Kumar,' Manoj Kumar was a distinguished actor and director honoured with the National Film Award. He also received the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. Tributes poured in from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and others who remembered the legendary filmmaker’s contributions to Indian cinema. Manoj Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor-Director Dies at 87 in Mumbai After Battle With Liver Ailment, PM Narendra Modi Condoles His Demise.

President Droupadi Murmu Shares Sorrow

PM Narendra Modi Mourns Demise of Manoj Kumar

Rajnath Singh Condoles Demise of Manoj Kumar

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tributes

Mamata Banerjee Remembers Legendary Filmmaker

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)