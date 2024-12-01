Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating another year of happiness today (December 1), marking their beautiful journey since their stunning wedding in Jodhpur in 2018. However, the actress, nor her husband Nick Jonas shared any post yet. To commemorate this special day, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, shared a heartwarming video collage on Instagram, filled with precious memories from the couple's traditional wedding. Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Thanksgiving 2024 With Fam in London, Drops Adorable Photo of Nick Jonas and Malti Marie!.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: Madhu Chopra Wishes the Couple With a Touching Wedding Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@drmadhuakhourichopra)

