Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino will release on March 29, 2024, instead of December 8. Anurag and his friend, music composer Pritam will be collaborating one more time. The hit duo previously collaborated on movies like Barfi!, Ludo, Jagga Jasoos , and more. Well, the audience has to wait for Metro In Dino a little bit longer. Metro in Dino: Anurag Basu's Anthology, Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, To Release on December 8.

