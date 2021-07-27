Mimi was released four days early on Netflix and Jio Cinema after it got leaked yesterday. The makers then pegged it as a birthday release as Kriti Sanon turns a year amazing today. Whatever may be the reason, it seems people have loved the movie. The reactions are ranging from great performances to humorous moments.

#Mimi A complete family entertainer 👏. Good script without any stereotypes.. Stellar performances by@kritisanon & @TripathiiPankaj Sir. 🙏🙏🙏Must Watch!!! — Ashish Kumar (@AshishKumar_10) July 27, 2021

Cinematic yet fabulous

#Mimi eventhough the movie felt very cinematic at parts, it was very entertaining on the whole. Kriti and Pankaj both were fabulous. Movie started off very well and ended up in the same note. It was hilarious and emotional at the same time. Definitely worth a watch. Go for it!👍 — Random Guy (@Rajeshm_1) July 27, 2021

The end everyone wanted

The End I wanted , #Mimi gave it . Literally,No words 👏 .loved you @TripathiiPankaj ,my favourite actor.@kritisanon 🤩 best performance ever. Also the full cast was amazing.#PankajTripathi ji 🤩 always great and with the living legend @arrahman ❤️ it's a complete film. pic.twitter.com/00AreDolFf — Pankaj Sharma (@pankajsharma345) July 27, 2021

An engaging entertainer

Liked #Mimi. Very engaging entertainer with perfect blend of emotions and comedy! Superb performance from the entire cast. @kritisanon’s career-best performance without a doubt. — . (@Sarathez) July 27, 2021

