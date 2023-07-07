Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating eight years of marital bliss today. The couple tied the knot in 2015. Having said that, on this special occasion, Mira took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture featuring Shahid Kapoor. She penned, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby." Check out the lovey-dovey post below. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Set Couple Goals With This Loved-Up Pic From Their Vacay in Greece!

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)