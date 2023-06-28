B-town’s adorable husband and wife duo, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, are on a holiday. The two are holidaying in Greece and the Bollywood hunk’s ladylove has shared a few pics from their vacay. Shahid and Mira are once again setting couple goals with this loved-up pic from their romantic holiday. Apart from this couple mirror selfie, Mira has even given glimpses of the eye-catchy view and brekkie menu. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Can’t Take Their Eyes off Each Other in New Pic From Sanah Kapur’s Wedding!

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Greece Holidays

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

