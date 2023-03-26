Rani Mukerji’s film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has opened to commendable response from the audience. However, it has seen average growth in terms of box office collections. The total collection of Ashima Chibber’s film stands at Rs 13.05 crore in India. Shah Rukh Khan Lauds Rani Mukerji’s Performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway!

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Collections

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway jumps on [second] Sat, witnesses 79.12% growth… Multiplexes continue to drive its biz… Biz on [second] Sun should cross/touch ₹ 2 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 91 lacs, Sat 1.63 cr. Total: ₹ 13.05 cr. #India biz. #MCVN pic.twitter.com/QNRMQguyUa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2023

