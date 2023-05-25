Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey's Mumbaikar teaser has been unveiled by the makers today. The story of the flick follows the hyperlink narrative connecting four young people from diverse backgrounds. Helmed by Santosh Sivan, the flick is an Hindi remake of Tamil hit Maanagaram. The movie releases directly on OTT platform in June 2023. Mumbaikar First Look Out! Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, Sachin Khedekar Movie Is An Ode To People Of The City That Never Sleeps (View Pic).

Watch Mumbaikar Teaser:

