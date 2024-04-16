Veteran actor Mumtaz didn't mince words when responding to Zeenat Aman's recent endorsement of live-in relationships. Mumtaz, in an interview with Zoom, suggested that Zeenat might want to rethink her newfound penchant for relationship advice, given her tumultuous marital history. Mumtaz hinted that Zeenat's sudden social media fame might be clouding her judgment, cautioning her against advocating for practices that clash with societal norms. Mumtaz believes that while Zeenat might be riding high on her newfound "cool aunty" image, she should tread carefully before dispensing advice that challenges traditional values. She also said, "Zeenat knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.” Zeenat Aman Dedicates the Word ‘Rizz’ to Late Director Feroz Khan and Reveals Why He Cut Her Pay in ‘Qurbani’.

Mumtaz Throws Shade at Zeenat Aman For Endorsing Live-in Advice

Zeenat Aman's Post On Live-In Relationship

