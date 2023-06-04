Naseeruddin Shah, who is known for speaking his mind, recently expressed his thoughts on the concept of awards. The actor in an interview revealed that he doesn't find any 'value' in these trophies. In fact, he also confessed that he uses his Filmfare awards as door handles for his washrooms. "When I built a farmhouse I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards," Shah told The Lallantop. Naseeruddin Shah on The Kerala Story’s Box Office Success, ‘These Are Worrying Times Absolutely’; Claims ‘Muslim Hating Is Fashionable These Days’.

Naseeruddin Shah Does Not Hold Awards in High Regard:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hindustan Times (@hindustantimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)