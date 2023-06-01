Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is known to never mince words, recently opened up on the box office success of The Kerala Story. He mentioned how "muslim hating” has become fashionable these days. In an interview with Indian Express, Shah expressed how we are staying in "worrying" times where "undisguised propaganda is being lapped up and it’s a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times."The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma as the female lead has managed to earn Rs 228 crore in less then a month's span. The Kerala Story: Tovino Thomas Says 'Don't Let Anybody Feed Misinformation' While Sharing Thoughts on Adah Sharma-Starrer.

Naseeruddin Shah Slams The Kerala Story:

.#NaseeruddinShah has said “these are worrying times absolutely”, “The kind of stuff that’s pure, undisguised propaganda is being lapped up and it’s a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times. Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people.” pic.twitter.com/U6ySwDft4B — HT City (@htcity) May 30, 2023

