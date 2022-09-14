If you happen to be a movie buff, then the upcoming National Cinema Day 2022 is just made for you. Originally scheduled for September 16, now the special event will take place on September 23, with movie ticket prices reduced to Rs 75 for that day. FYI, the reason behind the postponement is said to be requested by 'various stakeholders' to maximise participation. Also, if few reports are to be believed then the major reason behind the reshuffle of the date is due to the roaring success of Brahmastra at BO. The National Cinema Day Postponed to September 23; Watch Any Film at Rs 75 on This Day (View Post).

National Cinema Day 2022 Details:

The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stake holders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September #NationalCinemaDay2022 #Sep23 pic.twitter.com/c5DeDCYaMD — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 13, 2022

