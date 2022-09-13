The National Cinema Day 2022 which was supposed to be held on September 16 has been postponed. Now, the special day will take place on September 23 wherein moviegoers can watch any film at the theatres for only Rs 75. Brahmastra Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Astraverse Saga is Ayan Mukerji's Weakest Film Shrouded in Dazzling Visual Display (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

Date Change. The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September stands postponed and it would now be held on 23rd September! #NationalCinemaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/1bpjmi5d2E — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)