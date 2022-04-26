A video of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going viral on the internet wherein he could be seen blaming English speaking crew for not creating right milieu while churning Hindi films. Not just this, in the clip, we also see Nawaz comparing Hindi cinema with South film industry, wherein as per him the latter is proud of their regional language. “They are making gangster shows, but casting English-speaking actors in them,” he says poking fun at Bollywood. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ditches His Car, Travels by Mumbai Local Train in Disguise to Avoid Traffic (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Viral Video:

“Aap Hindi mein film bana rahe ho lekin director bhi assistance bhi saare english mein baatein kar rahe ho” #NawazuddinSiddiqui Courtesy- TimesNow NavBharat pic.twitter.com/E94N3wrltr — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) April 25, 2022

