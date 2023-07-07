Neeyat is a murder mystery helmed by Anu Menon. The film features an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose among others. It showcases Vidya as CBI officer Mira Rao who steps up to unravel a mysterious murder that takes place at an exiled billionaire’s birthday bash. Although the performances impressed a few, the narrative wasn’t gripping enough. Neeyat has opened to mixed reactions from critics. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Neeyat Movie Review: Vidya Balan's Whodunnit Underwhelms with Clumsy Mystery and A Discerning Lack of Ingenuity.

India Today – Anu Menon falls into the cliche tropes in the ‘locked room murder mystery’ genre but still manages to offer something new.

Koimoi – The performances many times crosses the the boundary and becomes over dramatic only to be revived by Vidya.

Scroll.in – Among the noteworthy actors is Ram Kapoor, in full-blown corporate charlatan mode. Rahul Bose has a few fun moments as the eternally vamping Jimmy. Vidya Balan, who has previously played a rookie detective in Bobby Jasoos (2014), is as serviceable as the film itself.

Times of India – The film is watchable purely for the performances and the way it's stylised. It offer a couple of spooky scenes, too. But for a thriller, the movie deserved a far tighter screenplay, more suspense and surprise elements thrown in.

