Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol tied knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. The groom and his family arrived with baaratis in style at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, where the wedding festivities are currently taking place. Several pictures and videos of the newlywed couple surfaced online. In the pictures, Karan and Drisha are seen sitting at the mandap and posing for the camera.

The groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look. As it's a day wedding, the guests have mainly opted for light colour attires. Groom's father Sunny Deol looked dapper in a green-hued kurta and a red Punjbai-style turban.

Bobby Deol also posed for Shutterbugs. Dharmendra added chaar chaand to his grandson Karan's wedding procession with his dance to dhol beats. The Deol family will host a reception in the evening today (Sunday) for their friends and members of the film industry.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019.