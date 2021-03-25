Many stalwarts of the Bengali entertainment industry have come together for a song titled Nijeder Mote, Nijeder Gaan (Our Style, Our Song) ahead of Bengal elections 2021. It sees big movie stars like Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anirban Bhattacharya and many other imminent personalities give a strong message against fake news, hatred against a community and the biggest joke of all 'Go to Pakistan.'

Check out the Bengali song Nijeder Mote, Nijeder Gaan right here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)