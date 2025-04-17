A viral video circulating on social media ahead of the West Bengal Elections claims that Mansoor Mohammad Dimir, an MLA from West Bengal, was seen thrashing a police officer in Murshidabad. This claim is false. The video is neither from West Bengal nor does it feature MLA Mansoor Mohammad Dimir. The incident in the video took place in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and occurred in October 2018. The person seen assaulting a sub-inspector is actually Manish Panwar, a BJP corporator from Meerut, not a Bengal MLA. This misinformation is being circulated to mislead voters in West Bengal. Senior Citizens Above 75 Years of Age Do Not Have To Pay Any Taxes? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message.

Old Video of BJP Councillor Beating UP Police Constable Goes Viral With Fake Claim

Ahead of #WestBengalElections Thousands of #FakeNews with #False Claims, floating on Social Media, for #Misleading the #WestBengal people. Here Fake News Factory, claiming MLA Mansoor Mohammad Dimir thrashing West Bengal Police in #Murshidabad Actually it is Fake News: This is… — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)