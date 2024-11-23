As the West Bengal by-election results of 2024 roll out, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) secured victories in the Sitai and Madarihat assembly constituencies on November 23. AITC candidate Sangita Roy won the Sitai seat with a commanding 165,984 votes, leaving BJP's Dipak Kumar Ray trailing at 35,348 votes. In Madarihat, Jayprakash Toppo of AITC emerged victorious, securing 79,186 votes, defeating BJP's Rahul Lohar, who received 51,018 votes. The Election Commission of India confirmed these results, marking a decisive win for TMC in both seats. West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: Early Trends Show Trinamool Congress Victory in All 6 Assembly Seats.

AITC's Sangita Roy Wins Sitai

Sangita Roy Wins Sitai with 165,984 Votes (Photo Credits: eci.gov.in)

Jayprakash Toppo of AITC Wins Madarihat

Jayprakash Toppo of AITC Wins Madarihat Seat (Photo Credits: eci.gov.in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)