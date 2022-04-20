Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa celebrates her birthday today (April 20). On this special day, daddy dearest took to his social media and wished her with a heartfelt note. He also shared a beautiful and new pic of Nysa. Nysa Devgn's Dance On Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Bole Chudiyaan, Sajda And More Is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/c2XBRMeRsL — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2022

